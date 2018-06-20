Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup flour
- 6 tablespoons cold butter, cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1-1/2 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup prosciutto, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Combine shredded cheese, flour, butter, salt and Italian seasoning in a large food processor, then process until mixture is the consistency of coarse sand. Add milk then process until mixture comes together in a ball.
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, then flour a rolling pin and roll dough out into a long rectangle about 1/8-inch thick.
- Sprinkle the chopped prosciutto on top then gently press into the dough. Using a pizza cutter, cut dough into 1/3-inch wide by 3-inch long strips.
- Twist each strip then lay onto the prepared baking sheet at least 1/2-inch apart. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
