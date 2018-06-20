Prosciutto Cheese Straws

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded 
  • 1 cup flour 
  • 6 tablespoons cold butter, cubed 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning 
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons milk 
  • 1 cup prosciutto, chopped

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. Combine shredded cheese, flour, butter, salt and Italian seasoning in a large food processor, then process until mixture is the consistency of coarse sand. Add milk then process until mixture comes together in a ball.
  3. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, then flour a rolling pin and roll dough out into a long rectangle about 1/8-inch thick.
  4. Sprinkle the chopped prosciutto on top then gently press into the dough. Using a pizza cutter, cut dough into 1/3-inch wide by 3-inch long strips.
  5. Twist each strip then lay onto the prepared baking sheet at least 1/2-inch apart. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until golden brown.
  6. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

