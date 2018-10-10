Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- 1/3 cup raisins OR currants
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 EGGS
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- HEAT oven to 350°F. COAT bottom and sides of 9 x5x3-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
- Mix flour, baking soda, spice, salt and baking powder in medium bowl.
- COMBINE pecans, raisins and 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture in a small bowl; toss.
- Beat butter and sugar in mixer bowl on medium speed until light and fluffy. BEAT in eggs, pumpkin, orange juice and vanilla. Reduce speed to low.
- ADD flour mixture; beat until blended. STIR IN pecans and raisins.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. BAKE in 350°F oven until bread begins to pull away from sides of pan and wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes.
- COOL on wire rack. LOOSEN bread from sides of pan with thin knife. Gently SHAKE bread out of pan onto rack.
