Pumpkin Cheese Pie

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, reduced fat
  • 8 oz.cre am cheese, non-fat
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 can pumpkin (29 ounces)
  • 1 tsp.ginger
  • 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
  • 2 – 9-in. graham cracker pie crusts

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place the cream cheese, eggs, and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix at medium speed until creamed.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients and mix at medium speed until ingredients are well mixed.
  4. Spoon the mixture evenly in each pie crust and place both in the oven for approximately 50 minutes until pies look firm in the middle.

