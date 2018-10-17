Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, reduced fat
- 8 oz.cre am cheese, non-fat
- 2 eggs
- 4 egg whites
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 1 can pumpkin (29 ounces)
- 1 tsp.ginger
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 2 – 9-in. graham cracker pie crusts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the cream cheese, eggs, and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix at medium speed until creamed.
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix at medium speed until ingredients are well mixed.
- Spoon the mixture evenly in each pie crust and place both in the oven for approximately 50 minutes until pies look firm in the middle.
