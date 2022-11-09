Pumpkin Roll
Submitted by: Dennis Covert of Leetonia, OH
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs, whipped
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2/3 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 2 tsp. saigon cinnamon
- dash salt
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Filling Ingredients:
- 12 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 6 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 3/4 tsp. vanilla
- 1 1/3 cup powdered sugar, plus more for dusting
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a jelly roll pan (15 x 10”) with parchment paper, leaving an extra inch of parchment sticking up on both long sides of the pan so that you can easily lift the cake out after baking.
- In a large bowl, whip the eggs add sugar, lemon juice and pumpkin until smooth. Spread batter evenly and sprinkle with nuts.
- Bake for 15 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes and then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Starting at one of the short ends, use your hands to gently and slowly roll the cake, with parchment paper, all the way up. Allow it to cool on top of a wire cooling rack.
- While the cake roll is cooling, mix the cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar together with an electric mixer until it is fluffy and smooth.
- Unroll the cake very carefully. Gently smooth the filling in an even layer over the cake. Roll up the cake without the parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
- Dust the top with powdered sugar.
- Roll the filled log in foil or cut into slices and serve.
