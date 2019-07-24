Strawberry Vanilla Jam
From: Oregon Strawberry Commission
Ingredients:
- 1 lb frozen Oregon strawberries, thawed
- ¾ C honey
- ¼ C fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean
Directions:
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, combine Oregon strawberries, honey, lemon juice, and vanilla bean pod and seeds, if using. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently and using the spoon to break up the berries, until thickened, about 10 minutes.
- Remove pot from heat, stir in vanilla, if using, or remove vanilla bean pod, and pour jam into a clean glass jelly jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate and use within a month.
