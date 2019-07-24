Strawberry Vanilla Jam

From: Oregon Strawberry Commission

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb frozen Oregon strawberries, thawed
  • ¾ C honey
  • ¼ C fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean

Directions:

  1. In a large pot over medium-high heat, combine Oregon strawberries, honey, lemon juice, and vanilla bean pod and seeds, if using. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently and using the spoon to break up the berries, until thickened, about 10 minutes.
  2. Remove pot from heat, stir in vanilla, if using, or remove vanilla bean pod, and pour jam into a clean glass jelly jar with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate and use within a month.

