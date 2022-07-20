Sonny’s Famous Apple Cake

Sonny’s Famous Apple Cake

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups diced raw apples
  • 2 cups sugar (1 cup white and 1 cup brown)
  • 3 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup vegetable or canola oil

Ingredients for cake icing or glaze:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 stick margarine
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Combine apples and sugar and let stand for one hour.
  2. Mix dry ingredients together.
  3. Beat eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix half of the dry ingredients and all the apples.
  4. Add oil and egg mixture and rest of dry ingredients. Mix well by hand.
  5. Pour into a 9X13 pan and bake at 325˚F for 1 hour.
  6. For cake icing or glaze: Mix all ingredients together in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
  7. Pour over the cake while hot.

