Sonny’s Famous Apple Cake
Ingredients:
- 4 cups diced raw apples
- 2 cups sugar (1 cup white and 1 cup brown)
- 3 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- pinch of nutmeg
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup vegetable or canola oil
Ingredients for cake icing or glaze:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick margarine
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Combine apples and sugar and let stand for one hour.
- Mix dry ingredients together.
- Beat eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix half of the dry ingredients and all the apples.
- Add oil and egg mixture and rest of dry ingredients. Mix well by hand.
- Pour into a 9X13 pan and bake at 325˚F for 1 hour.
- For cake icing or glaze: Mix all ingredients together in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Pour over the cake while hot.
