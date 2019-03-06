Red Potato Salad with Creamy Pesto Dressing
Yield: 6 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds new potatoes
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, plain
- 1/2 cup prepared pesto
- 1/2 lemon, juice and zest
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 medium red onion, diced
Directions:
- Wash potatoes, chop into 1 inch cubes.
- In a saucepan, boil potatoes in salted water until just tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain and cool.
- Place eggs in a small saucepan. Cover eggs by 1 inch cold water. Bring eggs to boil over high heat. Remove saucepan from burner and cover. Let eggs stand in the water for 12 minutes. Drain, run under cool water and peel. Slice eggs and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk yogurt, pesto, lemon juice and zest. Season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, eggs, diced tomato and onion. Gently stir in yogurt mixture. Chill several hours and serve.
