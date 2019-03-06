Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 large red potatoes
- 1 large russet potato
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 medium red onion
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/3 c. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 2 Tbsp. parsley leaves, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 F. Wash and slice potatoes and onion into 1/4-inch slices.
- In a round pie plate, line the potatoes and onion alternately. Try to match the size of potatoes and onions when arranging them in the pie plate.
- In a bowl, combine melted butter, olive oil, herbs, salt, pepper, Parmesan and minced garlic. Drizzle the mixture over the potato and onion round, brushing the herbs and Parmesan over the top.
- Place in the oven for one hour or until fork tender with crispy edges. Serve warm with a little fresh parsley and a dash of Parmesan.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!