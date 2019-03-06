Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes

By -
0
29

Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes

Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 large red potatoes
  • 1 large russet potato
  • 1 large sweet potato
  • 1 medium red onion
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. dried basil
  • 1/3 c. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. parsley leaves, chopped

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Wash and slice potatoes and onion into 1/4-inch slices.
  2. In a round pie plate, line the potatoes and onion alternately. Try to match the size of potatoes and onions when arranging them in the pie plate.
  3. In a bowl, combine melted butter, olive oil, herbs, salt, pepper, Parmesan and minced garlic. Drizzle the mixture over the potato and onion round, brushing the herbs and Parmesan over the top.
  4. Place in the oven for one hour or until fork tender with crispy edges. Serve warm with a little fresh parsley and a dash of Parmesan.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.