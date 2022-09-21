Rice Pudding with Glazed Apples

Rice Pudding with Glazed Apples

Rice Pudding Ingredients:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • ¾ cup jasmine rice
  • ¼ cup condensed milk
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp salt

Glazed Apples Ingredients:

  • 2 cups apples peeled and cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 Tbsp. bourbon, optional
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Rice Pudding: Place milk, rice, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt into a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and let simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes or until rice is soft. Stir occasionally.
  2. Once cooked, remove from heat and let cool completely.
  3. Place heavy cream into a bowl and whip with an electric mixer until whipped cream has formed.
  4. Once the rice is completely cooled, mix in the whipped cream and condensed milk. You should have a creamy consistency.
  5. Glazed Apples: Place brown sugar and butter into a sauté pan and cook on medium/high heat until sugar is melted.
  6. Add apples and cook for 6-7 minutes or until apples become soft. Add bourbon and cinnamon. Let cool.
  7. Transfer rice pudding into serving dishes and layer or top with bourbon glazed apples. Can be refrigerated for 2-3 days.

