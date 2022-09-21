Rice Pudding with Glazed Apples
Rice Pudding Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¾ cup jasmine rice
- ¼ cup condensed milk
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
Glazed Apples Ingredients:
- 2 cups apples peeled and cubed
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 Tbsp. bourbon, optional
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
Directions:
- Rice Pudding: Place milk, rice, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt into a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and let simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes or until rice is soft. Stir occasionally.
- Once cooked, remove from heat and let cool completely.
- Place heavy cream into a bowl and whip with an electric mixer until whipped cream has formed.
- Once the rice is completely cooled, mix in the whipped cream and condensed milk. You should have a creamy consistency.
- Glazed Apples: Place brown sugar and butter into a sauté pan and cook on medium/high heat until sugar is melted.
- Add apples and cook for 6-7 minutes or until apples become soft. Add bourbon and cinnamon. Let cool.
- Transfer rice pudding into serving dishes and layer or top with bourbon glazed apples. Can be refrigerated for 2-3 days.
