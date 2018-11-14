Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Potatoes, and Leftover Turkey

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups brussels sprouts (fresh or frozen halved vertically, about 3/4 pound)
  • 4 small red potatoes (cut into chunks)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup non-fat ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
  • 1/4 cup Part-skim mozzarella cheese (shredded)
  • 2 tablespoons non-fat milk
  • 1 pound leftover turkey breast (4 portions)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. In a 2 quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion, and garlic with 1 T olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  3. In a small bowl, mix cheese with milk.
  4. Brush turkey breasts with remaining olive oil.
  5. Nest among vegetables in baking dish.
  6. Top with cheese mix.
  7. Cover with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes or until done.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.