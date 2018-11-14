Ingredients:
- 3 cups brussels sprouts (fresh or frozen halved vertically, about 3/4 pound)
- 4 small red potatoes (cut into chunks)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup non-fat ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)
- 1/4 cup Part-skim mozzarella cheese (shredded)
- 2 tablespoons non-fat milk
- 1 pound leftover turkey breast (4 portions)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In a 2 quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion, and garlic with 1 T olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- In a small bowl, mix cheese with milk.
- Brush turkey breasts with remaining olive oil.
- Nest among vegetables in baking dish.
- Top with cheese mix.
- Cover with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes or until done.
