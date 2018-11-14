First published November 12, 1958
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 quarts soft enriched yeast-raised bred crumbs
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup chopped green pepper
- 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- chicken stock or milk
Directions:
- Spread breadcrumbs on baking sheet and toast lightly in oven. Sauté onion, green pepper, celery, mushrooms in butter till tender. Add bread crumbs, parsley and seasonings. Add chicken stock or milk to make stuffing as moist as desired. Lightly stuff neck and body cavities of a 12-pound turkey.
