Pumpkin-Cheddar Cheeseball

1

Ingredients:

  • 2 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded
  • ¾ cup canned pumpkin
  • ¼ cup butter, softened
  • 1 Tbsp. minced fresh sage
  • ½ tsp. smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ ts.p salt
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • Assorted crackers

Directions:

  1. Combine cream cheese, 1 1/4 cups cheddar cheese, the pumpkin, butter, sage, paprika, garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Beat with a mixer on medium until fluffy. Chill, covered, 4 to 24 hours.
  2. Remove from the fridge, shape into a ball and roll in the remaining cheddar cheese.Rewrap the ball in plastic wrap. Place a few rubber bands vertically around the cheese ball to form ridges. Chill for 30 minutes.
  3. Before serving, finish with sage leaves and a cinnamon stick stem to complete the pumpkin cheeseball look.

