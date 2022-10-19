Pumpkin-Cheddar Cheeseball
Ingredients:
- 2 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded
- ¾ cup canned pumpkin
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh sage
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ ts.p salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- Assorted crackers
Directions:
- Combine cream cheese, 1 1/4 cups cheddar cheese, the pumpkin, butter, sage, paprika, garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Beat with a mixer on medium until fluffy. Chill, covered, 4 to 24 hours.
- Remove from the fridge, shape into a ball and roll in the remaining cheddar cheese.Rewrap the ball in plastic wrap. Place a few rubber bands vertically around the cheese ball to form ridges. Chill for 30 minutes.
- Before serving, finish with sage leaves and a cinnamon stick stem to complete the pumpkin cheeseball look.
