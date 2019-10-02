Tuscan Stuffed Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup packed fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup chopped roasted red pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 4 tablespoons butter, diced small
- Salt and pepper
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- Chopped basil, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease a large sheet pan with butter.
- Use a sharp knife to cut chicken breasts in half horizontally, leaving one side intact (do not cut all the way through).
- Stuff each chicken breast with 1/4 cup spinach leaves, 1/8 cup roasted red peppers, 1/8 cup feta cheese, and about 1 tablespoon butter. Place on the prepared sheet pan and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Bake 15 minutes. Remove sheet pan from oven and add zucchini and cannellini beans, tossing them a bit in the juices on the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
- Return sheet pan to oven and bake 10 minutes more, until zucchini is tender and chicken is cooked all the way through.
- Garnish with chopped basil and serve.
