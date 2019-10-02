Tuscan Stuffed Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Tuscan Stuffed Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

  • 1 cup packed fresh spinach
  • 1/2 cup chopped roasted red pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 tablespoons butter, diced small
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced
  • 1 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • Chopped basil, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease a large sheet pan with butter.
  2. Use a sharp knife to cut chicken breasts in half horizontally, leaving one side intact (do not cut all the way through).
  3. Stuff each chicken breast with 1/4 cup spinach leaves, 1/8 cup roasted red peppers, 1/8 cup feta cheese, and about 1 tablespoon butter. Place on the prepared sheet pan and season generously with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake 15 minutes. Remove sheet pan from oven and add zucchini and cannellini beans, tossing them a bit in the juices on the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Return sheet pan to oven and bake 10 minutes more, until zucchini is tender and chicken is cooked all the way through.
  6. Garnish with chopped basil and serve.

