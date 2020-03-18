Vegetable Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 2 large zucchini
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tbsp whole basil
- ¾ tsp. salt
- 1 lb can of diced tomatoes
- 2 6-oz cans tomato paste
- 7 wide lasagna noodles
- 3 cups cottage cheese
- ½ cup parmesan grated cheese
- 2 tbsp parsley flakes
- 2 beaten eggs
- 2 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 lb mozzarella cheese thin sliced or grated
Directions:
- *Dry noodles thoroughly with paper towels after cooking
- Sauté zucchini-drain off liquid – add next 5 ingredients, simmer till sauce thickens at 30 mins.
- Cook noodles in large amount of boiling salted water. Add small amount of oil to water. Dry noodles thoroughly with paper towels after cooking.
- Combine remaining ingredients, except mozzarella cheese.
- Place ½ noodles, ½ cottage cheese mixture, ½ mozzarella cheese, and ½ zucchini sauce mixture. Repeat layers. Use a 13x9x2 baking dish.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 30 mins. Let stand 10 mins. before cutting. Or prepare ahead and bake uncovered 45 minutes to 1 hour until bubbly.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!