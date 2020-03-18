Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

Ingredients:

  • 2 large zucchini
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tbsp whole basil
  • ¾ tsp. salt
  • 1 lb can of diced tomatoes
  • 2 6-oz cans tomato paste
  • 7 wide lasagna noodles
  • 3 cups cottage cheese
  • ½ cup parmesan grated cheese
  • 2 tbsp parsley flakes
  • 2 beaten eggs
  • 2 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 lb mozzarella cheese thin sliced or grated

Directions:

  1. *Dry noodles thoroughly with paper towels after cooking
  2. Sauté zucchini-drain off liquid – add next 5 ingredients, simmer till sauce thickens at 30 mins.
  3. Cook noodles in large amount of boiling salted water. Add small amount of oil to water. Dry noodles thoroughly with paper towels after cooking.
  4. Combine remaining ingredients, except mozzarella cheese.
  5. Place ½ noodles, ½ cottage cheese mixture, ½ mozzarella cheese, and ½ zucchini sauce mixture. Repeat layers. Use a 13x9x2 baking dish.
  6. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 mins. Let stand 10 mins. before cutting. Or prepare ahead and bake uncovered 45 minutes to 1 hour until bubbly.

