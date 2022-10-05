Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing
For each salad, plate:
- Fresh spinach, washed and trimmed
- Hard boiled eggs
- Fresh sliced mushrooms, cleaned
Hot Bacon Dressing, for 2-3 salads:
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. prepared mustard
- 5 slices bacon, cut into pieces
Directions:
- Mix egg, sugar, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl, set aside.
- Fry bacon pieces until golden and remove half of bacon grease.
- Add egg mixture to bacon and bring to boil for 3/4 minutes.
- Serve immediately on spinach salad.
