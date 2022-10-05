Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

For each salad, plate:

  • Fresh spinach, washed and trimmed
  • Hard boiled eggs
  • Fresh sliced mushrooms, cleaned

Hot Bacon Dressing, for 2-3 salads:

  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. prepared mustard
  • 5 slices bacon, cut into pieces

Directions:

  1. Mix egg, sugar, vinegar and mustard in a small bowl, set aside.
  2. Fry bacon pieces until golden and remove half of bacon grease.
  3. Add egg mixture to bacon and bring to boil for 3/4 minutes.
  4. Serve immediately on spinach salad.

