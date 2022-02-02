Skillet Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ pound lean ground beef or turkey
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, no salt added
- 8 ounces lasagna noodles, uncooked, broken into 2-inch pieces
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce, no salt added
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ½ tsp. dried basil
- 1 (10 oz.) package frozen spinach, partially thawed and broken into pieces
- 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add garlic and ground beef. Cook, stirring, until beef is browned (about 4 minutes).
- Spread diced tomatoes and uncooked noodles on top. Cover noodles with tomato sauce, oregano, basil and spinach.
- Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring once in a while to prevent burning and to make sure noodles cook through.
- Top off with cottage cheese, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove cover and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
