Skillet Lasagna

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 med. onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ pound lean ground beef or turkey
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, no salt added
  • 8 ounces lasagna noodles, uncooked, broken into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce, no salt added
  • ½ tsp. dried oregano
  • ½ tsp. dried basil
  • 1 (10 oz.) package frozen spinach, partially thawed and broken into pieces
  • 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add garlic and ground beef. Cook, stirring, until beef is browned (about 4 minutes).
  2. Spread diced tomatoes and uncooked noodles on top. Cover noodles with tomato sauce, oregano, basil and spinach.
  3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring once in a while to prevent burning and to make sure noodles cook through.
  4. Top off with cottage cheese, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
  5. Remove cover and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

