Simple Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/2 packet taco seasoning (divided)
  • 1 pound cod or white fish fillets (cut into 1 inch pieces)
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 2 cups red and green cabbage, shredded
  • 2 cups tomato, diced
  • 12 corn tortillas, warmed
  • lime wedges (for serving)

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, and 2 Tbsp seasoning mix.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine cod, vegetable oil, lemon juice, and remaining seasoning mix; pour into large skillet.
  3. Cook stirring constantly, over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes or until cod flakes easily when tested with a fork.
  4. Fill warm tortillas with fish mixture.
  5. Top with cabbage, tomato, sour cream mixture, lime wedges, and taco sauce.

