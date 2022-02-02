Simple Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)
- 1/2 packet taco seasoning (divided)
- 1 pound cod or white fish fillets (cut into 1 inch pieces)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 cups red and green cabbage, shredded
- 2 cups tomato, diced
- 12 corn tortillas, warmed
- lime wedges (for serving)
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, and 2 Tbsp seasoning mix.
- In a medium bowl, combine cod, vegetable oil, lemon juice, and remaining seasoning mix; pour into large skillet.
- Cook stirring constantly, over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes or until cod flakes easily when tested with a fork.
- Fill warm tortillas with fish mixture.
- Top with cabbage, tomato, sour cream mixture, lime wedges, and taco sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!