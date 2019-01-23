Sugar n’ Spice Apple Butter
Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 1 peck apples, cored, peeled, sliced
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp cloves
- ½ tsp ginger
- ½ tsp salt
Directions:
- Place apple meat in a large bowl.
- Combine sugars, spices and salt in a crock pot. Turn to high for 1 hour.
- Stir in as many apples that will fit. Reduce setting to the low setting and cook 8-10 hours, stirring occasionally.
- After 8-10 hours apples will have cooked down considerably. Add remaining apples, stir and cook an additional 8-10 hours.
- Processes butter in a food processor.
- Fill jars and process jars in accordance with safe canning guidelines.
