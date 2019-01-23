Sugar n’ Spice Apple Butter

Apple Butter in Mason Jar with Apples
Sugar n’ Spice Apple Butter
Submitted by: Ivory Harlow of Chillicothe, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 peck apples, cored, peeled, sliced
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp cloves
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • ½ tsp salt

Directions:

  1. Place apple meat in a large bowl.
  2. Combine sugars, spices and salt in a crock pot. Turn to high for 1 hour.
  3. Stir in as many apples that will fit. Reduce setting to the low setting and cook 8-10 hours, stirring occasionally.
  4. After 8-10 hours apples will have cooked down considerably. Add remaining apples, stir and cook an additional 8-10 hours.
  5. Processes butter in a food processor.
  6. Fill jars and process jars in accordance with safe canning guidelines.

