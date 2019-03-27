Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup

Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup

Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:8 hours
Total time:8 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb lean ground beef
  • 2 green bell peppers, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 carton (32 oz) beef-flavored broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups cooked rice
  • Shredded cheese, if desired

Directions:

  1. Spray 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
  2. In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Place beef in slow cooker.
  3. Stir in all remaining ingredients except rice and cheese. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.
  4. When about 30 minutes are left in cooking time, gently stir in cooked rice. Cover; cook about 30 minutes longer.
  5. Serve soup topped with cheese.  

