Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:8 hours
Total time:8 hour and 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 lb lean ground beef
- 2 green bell peppers, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1 small onion, diced
- 3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
- 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 carton (32 oz) beef-flavored broth
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 4 cups cooked rice
- Shredded cheese, if desired
Directions:
- Spray 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Place beef in slow cooker.
- Stir in all remaining ingredients except rice and cheese. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.
- When about 30 minutes are left in cooking time, gently stir in cooked rice. Cover; cook about 30 minutes longer.
- Serve soup topped with cheese.
