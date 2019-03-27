Leek and Mushroom Orzo
Yield: 4 cups
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups leeks, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 2 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup dry orzo (rice shaped pasta)
- 2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 1⁄2 cups tomato, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons light cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
Directions:
- Sauté leeks in oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are soft (about 5 minutes). Add mushrooms and cook until soft (about 5 minutes). Stir in the orzo and toast lightly, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is almost tender, about 8 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer until orzo is tender (about 2 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in cream cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
