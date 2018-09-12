Sour Cream Blackberry Pie

Submitted by Gaye V. Ochs of Leeper, PA

Ingredients:

  • 1 unbaked 9” flaky pastry pie shell
  • 1 egg white, lightly beaten
  • 3 cups blackberries
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 cup dairy sour cream

Directions:

  1. Brush pie shell with lightly beaten egg white to keep it from getting soggy.
  2. Heap blackberries in pie shell.
  3. Blend brown sugar with flour and sour cream and pour over berries.
  4. Bake the pie in a very hot (450°) oven for 10 minutes, then reduce temperature to 325°. Bake 30 minutes more.

