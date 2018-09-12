Submitted by Gaye V. Ochs of Leeper, PA
Ingredients:
- 1 unbaked 9” flaky pastry pie shell
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
- 3 cups blackberries
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. flour
- 1 cup dairy sour cream
Directions:
- Brush pie shell with lightly beaten egg white to keep it from getting soggy.
- Heap blackberries in pie shell.
- Blend brown sugar with flour and sour cream and pour over berries.
- Bake the pie in a very hot (450°) oven for 10 minutes, then reduce temperature to 325°. Bake 30 minutes more.