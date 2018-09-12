Crunchy Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups corn flakes cereal (crushed into crumbs)
  • 2 pounds potatoes (peeled and grated)
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine (melted)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 1 can cream of chicken soup (about 10 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 
  2. Combine potatoes, margarine, and black pepper in a large bowl. 
  3. Add onion, soup, sour cream, and cheese; mix well. 
  4. Pour into a 13×9-inch baking dish and sprinkle with corn flakes. 
  5. Bake for 45 minutes. 

