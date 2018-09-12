Ingredients:
- 2 cups corn flakes cereal (crushed into crumbs)
- 2 pounds potatoes (peeled and grated)
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine (melted)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 onion (chopped)
- 1 can cream of chicken soup (about 10 ounces)
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine potatoes, margarine, and black pepper in a large bowl.
- Add onion, soup, sour cream, and cheese; mix well.
- Pour into a 13×9-inch baking dish and sprinkle with corn flakes.
- Bake for 45 minutes.