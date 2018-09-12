Cherry Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup dried cherries
  • 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted, cooled and crushed

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. In large mixer bowl, beat butter, sour cream and sugars to blend thoroughly. Beat in egg.
  3. In another bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; mix into butter mixture to blend thoroughly. Mix in the cherries, chocolate chips and almonds to distribute evenly.
  4. Drop tablespoons of dough, spaced 2 inches apart, onto greased baking sheets.
  5. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until lightly browned. Cool on pans 10 minutes, then remove to racks to cool completely.

