Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup dried cherries
- 3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted, cooled and crushed
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- In large mixer bowl, beat butter, sour cream and sugars to blend thoroughly. Beat in egg.
- In another bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; mix into butter mixture to blend thoroughly. Mix in the cherries, chocolate chips and almonds to distribute evenly.
- Drop tablespoons of dough, spaced 2 inches apart, onto greased baking sheets.
- Bake 10 to 12 minutes until lightly browned. Cool on pans 10 minutes, then remove to racks to cool completely.