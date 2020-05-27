Spanish Beef Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. extra lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 can whole kernel, drained
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning mix
- 8 to 12 corn tortillas
- 3/4 cup nonfat sour cream
- 2 cans Rotel tomatoes w/green chilies, drained
- 1/3 cup Mexican blend or taco cheese, shredded
- Sliced jalapeno peppers
Directions:
- Brown ground beef and onions together; drain.
- Add corn, beans, tomatoes and taco seasoning. Mix well and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Spray an 8” x 12” baking dish with cooking spray. Place half of the tortillas in the bottom then top with half of the beef mixture. Place sour cream over beef mixture. Next, layer rest of tortillas and top with remaining beef mixture.
- Place in 350˚F, preheated oven and bake for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese. Add sliced jalapeno peppers on top. Return to oven for another 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
