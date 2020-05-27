Cabbage Beef Soup
Yield: 3 quarts
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 1/4—1/2 green pepper, chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt, optional
- 1/2 tsp. basil
- 1/2 tsp. thyme
- 1 (16 oz.) can kidney beans, rinsed & drained
- 1/2 medium head cabbage, chopped
- 26 oz. beef stock
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can reduced sodium beef broth
Directions:
- In a Dutch oven cook beef, onions, green pepper, and celery until beef is no longer pink; drain.
- Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.
NOTE: This soup freezes well.
