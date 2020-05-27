Cabbage Beef Soup

Cabbage Beef Soup

Yield: 3 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/4—1/2 green pepper, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt, optional
  • 1/2 tsp. basil
  • 1/2 tsp. thyme
  • 1 (16 oz.) can kidney beans, rinsed & drained
  • 1/2 medium head cabbage, chopped
  • 26 oz. beef stock
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can reduced sodium beef broth

Directions:

  1. In a Dutch oven cook beef, onions, green pepper, and celery until beef is no longer pink; drain.
  2. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

NOTE: This soup freezes well.

