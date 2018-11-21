Ingredients:
- 1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 2 cups cranberry juice cocktail
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 cup raisins, seedless
- 2 ham slices, 1-inch thick
Directions:
- Set dial of temperature controlled burner at 225°F. Combine brown sugar, cornstarch, and allspice in a saucepan.
- Gradually add the next three ingredients and stir. Cook until sauce thickens and boils.
- Place one slice of ham in greased baking dish. Pour one half of the sauce over the ham slice. Top with second slice. Add remaining sauce.
- Bake, covered in 350°F oven for 45 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!