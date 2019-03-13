Frozen Raspberry Dessert

Frozen Raspberry Dessert
Yield: Makes 2 quarts
Originally published on: July 24, 1936

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups raspberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar, divided
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 cup canned pineapple juice
  • 1 pkg. raspberry flavored gelatin
  • 1 3/4 cups cream, whipped

Directions:

  1. Crush 2 cups of raspberries, add 1/4 cup sugar and water, let stand 10 minutes, then force through sieve.
  2. Combine 1 cup of this raspberry juice with pineapple juice and heat until warm. Dissolve gelatin in warm juices. Chill.
  3. When cold and syrupy, place in bowl of cracked ice or ice water and whip with rotary egg beater until fluffy and thick like whipped cream.
  4. To remaining 2 cups of raspberries, add 1/4 cup sugar and let stand 10 minutes (do not crush). Fold into whipped gelatin, then fold in whipped cream.
  5. Turn into freezing trays of automatic refrigerator and let stand 3 to 4 hours, or until frozen. Or turn into 2-quart container, press cover tightly over container, and pack in equal parts ice and salt for 3 to 4 hours.

