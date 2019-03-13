Frozen Raspberry Dessert
Yield: Makes 2 quarts
Originally published on: July 24, 1936
Ingredients:
- 4 cups raspberries
- 1/2 cup sugar, divided
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 cup canned pineapple juice
- 1 pkg. raspberry flavored gelatin
- 1 3/4 cups cream, whipped
Directions:
- Crush 2 cups of raspberries, add 1/4 cup sugar and water, let stand 10 minutes, then force through sieve.
- Combine 1 cup of this raspberry juice with pineapple juice and heat until warm. Dissolve gelatin in warm juices. Chill.
- When cold and syrupy, place in bowl of cracked ice or ice water and whip with rotary egg beater until fluffy and thick like whipped cream.
- To remaining 2 cups of raspberries, add 1/4 cup sugar and let stand 10 minutes (do not crush). Fold into whipped gelatin, then fold in whipped cream.
- Turn into freezing trays of automatic refrigerator and let stand 3 to 4 hours, or until frozen. Or turn into 2-quart container, press cover tightly over container, and pack in equal parts ice and salt for 3 to 4 hours.
