Peach Jell-o Pie
Submitted by: Betty Glenn of Chester, WV
Ingredients:
- 1 9″ pie crust, baked
- 1 3-oz. pkg. peach Jell-o
- 1 1/2 cups boiling water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
- few fresh peaches, sliced
Directions:
- Begin with 1 1/2 cups boiling water. Add to saucepan the Jell-o and sugar; boil together.
- Dissolve the cornstarch in the 1/2 cup cold water and add to boiling mixture. Boil until thick.
- Cool until consistency of partially jelled. Add sliced fresh peaches and pour in baked pie shell. Refrigerate until set.
- Use Cool Whip to serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!