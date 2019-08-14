Peach Jell-o Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 9″ pie crust, baked
  • 1 3-oz. pkg. peach Jell-o
  • 1 1/2 cups boiling water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 3 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • few fresh peaches, sliced

Directions:

  1. Begin with 1 1/2 cups boiling water. Add to saucepan the Jell-o and sugar; boil together.
  2. Dissolve the cornstarch in the 1/2 cup cold water and add to boiling mixture. Boil until thick.
  3. Cool until consistency of partially jelled. Add sliced fresh peaches and pour in baked pie shell. Refrigerate until set.
  4. Use Cool Whip to serve.

