Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
- 1/2 cup fresh shredded parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup gruyere cheese
- 10 oz frozen chopped spinach defrosted and squeezed dry
- 14 oz marinated artichoke hearts chopped
For Serving:
- Tortilla chips
- sliced baguette
- olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In a bowl combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and garlic with a hand mixer until fluffy.
- Stir in parmesan cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, gruyere cheese, spinach, and artichokes. Place into a 9×9 casserole dish (or deep dish pie plate) and top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.
- Bake 25-30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is browned.
- Slice baguette into 1/2″ slices. Lightly brush one side of each slice with olive oil. Broil the oiled side for about 2 minutes or just until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and gently rub each slice with a clove of garlic. Serve with spinach artichoke dip.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!