Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 2/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided
  • 1/2 cup fresh shredded parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup gruyere cheese
  • 10 oz frozen chopped spinach defrosted and squeezed dry
  • 14 oz marinated artichoke hearts chopped

For Serving:

  • Tortilla chips
  • sliced baguette
  • olive oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. In a bowl combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and garlic with a hand mixer until fluffy.
  3. Stir in parmesan cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, gruyere cheese, spinach, and artichokes. Place into a 9×9 casserole dish (or deep dish pie plate) and top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.
  4. Bake 25-30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is browned.
  5. Slice baguette into 1/2″ slices. Lightly brush one side of each slice with olive oil. Broil the oiled side for about 2 minutes or just until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and gently rub each slice with a clove of garlic. Serve with spinach artichoke dip. 

