Ingredients:
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons whole allspice
- 2 teaspoons whole cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks, 3 inches long
- 2 oranges, studded with cloves
- vanilla ice cream, optional
Directions:
- In 4-quart Dutch oven, heat all ingredients (except oranges and ice cream) to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 20 minutes.
- Strain punch through sieve or colander. Pour into small heatproof punch bowl. Float oranges in bowl.
- Serve hot with a scoop or two of ice cream in each glass.
