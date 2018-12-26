Cinnamon Cider

By -
0
8

Ingredients:

  • 1 gallon apple cider
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons whole allspice
  • 2 teaspoons whole cloves
  • 2 cinnamon sticks, 3 inches long
  • 2 oranges, studded with cloves
  • vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions:

  1. In 4-quart Dutch oven, heat all ingredients (except oranges and ice cream) to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 20 minutes.
  2. Strain punch through sieve or colander. Pour into small heatproof punch bowl. Float oranges in bowl.
  3. Serve hot with a scoop or two of ice cream in each glass.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleVaselopita
Next articleSpinach Artichoke Dip

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.