Ingredients:

  • 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 cup self-rising cornmeal
  • ¼ cup self-rising flour
  • 2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 1 cup grated squash
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • ¼ – ⅓ cup milk

Directions:

  1. Heat 1 quart of cooking in oil in a cast iron or other shallow pan to 375℉.
  2. Combine cornmeal, flour, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and cayenne in a mixing bowl. Add squash, onion, and egg to the flour mixture. Stir in enough milk to make batter stiff—it should hold its shape when scooped with a spoon.
  3. Drop by teaspoonfuls into hot oil. Cook until golden brown.
  4. Lay out on a paper towel-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with addition salt or seasonings, and serve hot.

