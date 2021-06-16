Squash Puppies
Ingredients:
- 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
- 1 cup self-rising cornmeal
- ¼ cup self-rising flour
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 cup grated squash
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¼ – ⅓ cup milk
Directions:
- Heat 1 quart of cooking in oil in a cast iron or other shallow pan to 375℉.
- Combine cornmeal, flour, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and cayenne in a mixing bowl. Add squash, onion, and egg to the flour mixture. Stir in enough milk to make batter stiff—it should hold its shape when scooped with a spoon.
- Drop by teaspoonfuls into hot oil. Cook until golden brown.
- Lay out on a paper towel-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with addition salt or seasonings, and serve hot.