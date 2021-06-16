Zucchini Crab Bites

Zucchini Crab Bites

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Zucchini, fresh, shredded
  • 1 cup Breadcrumbs, seasoned
  • 2 Eggs, beaten
  • 1 Tbsp. Mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. seafood seasoning
  • 1 Tbsp. Parsley, fresh, finely diced
  • 1 Tbsp. Onion, finely chopped
  • Oil for frying
  • Fresh parsley and zucchini cutouts for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine zucchini, breadcrumbs, eggs, mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, diced parsley and onion. Mix well. Roll the mixture into 1 1/2 inch balls. Put oil in a large frying pan to a depth of 1 inch. Heat oil to 375°F. Place balls in hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Garnish a dish with fresh parsley and zucchini cutouts. Serve with tartar sauce, if desired. Yields 18 to 20 bites

