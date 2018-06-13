Ingredients:
- 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1 small eggplant, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 2 large red or yellow bell peppers, cut lengthwise into quarters
- 1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half
- 1/2 cup grape tomato halves
- 9 cups mixed baby salad greens
- Salt and ground black pepper
- Shaved Parmesan cheese
Ingredients for Marinade:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and 1/2 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade for salad.
- Spray vegetables, except tomatoes, with nonstick cooking spray.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange vegetables around steak. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium-rare (145ºF) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)
- Grill eggplant and bell peppers 12 to 15 minutes; zucchini and yellow squash 8 to 12 minutes, covered (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, eggplant 6 to 8 minutes; bell peppers, zucchini and yellow squash 7 to 11 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally and basting with remaining reserved marinade.
- Cut grilled vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Carve steak into thin slices. Toss lettuce, tomatoes and grilled vegetables with remaining 1/2 cup marinade.
- Divide vegetable mixture between 6 serving plates. Arrange beef steak slices over vegetables. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Sprinkle with cheese, as desired.
