Dear Recipe Editor,
I need help! Would you see if you can find me a recipe for suet pudding cake? It is made with at least 1-1/2 cups of beef suet and is cooked for 3 hours in a steamer pan (no peeking at all!). My mother used to make it 3-4 times a year, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She also made a vanilla sauce with nutmeg to warm up and put on it at serving time. I don’t want a recipe for a milk sauce that some people make, I do not like it a bit! Thank you very much.
Warm regards,
Bill D. from Canfield, Ohio
Thanks for asking, Bill!
Boy, did I have a hard time locating a recipe with those specifics! I tried, Bill. I hope this Steamed Pudding recipe resembles your mother’s!
~Jen
Ingredients for the Pudding:
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup suet (chopped finely)
- 1 cup molasses
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 cup sour milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ginger
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1-1/2 cups raisins
Ingredients for the Nutmeg Sauce:
- 1/4 cup oleo, melted in fry pan
- 1/4 cup flour
- boiling water, as needed
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1to2 tsp. sugar
Directions:
- Beat together eggs and add sugar, and add suet and molasses. Stir, then add the flour.
- Dissolve the baking soda in the sour milk and add to flour mixture. Add spices and raisins.
- Pour into buttered Steamed Pudding Mold (resembles a bundt pan), cover with tight-fitting lid and steam for two hours. (If you don’t have a Steamed Pudding Mold, a metal coffee can will work, but do NOT use a plastic lid. Instead, fit 2 layers of tin foil over the top of the can and tightly tie string around the foil to hold in place. The coffee can method requires 3 hours of steam time.)
- To steam, place your covered mold in a large pot filled about 2/3 of the way up the mold with water. Simmer to cook pudding. For the sauce: Melt oleo in a frying pan, and stir the flour in. Mix with enough boiling water to gravy consistency.
- Flavor with nutmeg, vanilla and sugar to taste. Simmer for 1-2 minutes.
- Spoon over pudding and enjoy. Pudding and sauce is best when served warm.
Can you reheat this suet pudding?