Dear Recipe Editor,

I need help! Would you see if you can find me a recipe for suet pudding cake? It is made with at least 1-1/2 cups of beef suet and is cooked for 3 hours in a steamer pan (no peeking at all!). My mother used to make it 3-4 times a year, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She also made a vanilla sauce with nutmeg to warm up and put on it at serving time. I don’t want a recipe for a milk sauce that some people make, I do not like it a bit! Thank you very much.

Warm regards,

Bill D. from Canfield, Ohio

Thanks for asking, Bill!

Boy, did I have a hard time locating a recipe with those specifics! I tried, Bill. I hope this Steamed Pudding recipe resembles your mother’s!

~Jen

Ingredients for the Pudding:

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup suet (chopped finely)

1 cup molasses

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 cup sour milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. cloves

1-1/2 cups raisins

Ingredients for the Nutmeg Sauce:

1/4 cup oleo, melted in fry pan

1/4 cup flour

boiling water, as needed

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1to2 tsp. sugar

Directions:

Beat together eggs and add sugar, and add suet and molasses. Stir, then add the flour. Dissolve the baking soda in the sour milk and add to flour mixture. Add spices and raisins. Pour into buttered Steamed Pudding Mold (resembles a bundt pan), cover with tight-fitting lid and steam for two hours. (If you don’t have a Steamed Pudding Mold, a metal coffee can will work, but do NOT use a plastic lid. Instead, fit 2 layers of tin foil over the top of the can and tightly tie string around the foil to hold in place. The coffee can method requires 3 hours of steam time.) To steam, place your covered mold in a large pot filled about 2/3 of the way up the mold with water. Simmer to cook pudding. For the sauce: Melt oleo in a frying pan, and stir the flour in. Mix with enough boiling water to gravy consistency. Flavor with nutmeg, vanilla and sugar to taste. Simmer for 1-2 minutes. Spoon over pudding and enjoy. Pudding and sauce is best when served warm.