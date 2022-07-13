Strawberry Crepes
Ingredients:
- 6 cups fresh strawberries
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 1 cup dairy sour cream
- 1/2 cup confectioners sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- 10 to 12 cooled crepes
Directions:
- Hull and slice strawberries, add granulated sugar, and set aside.
- Whip cottage cheese until smooth; stir in sour cream and confectioners sugar.
- Fill crepes with about two thirds of creamy mixture and berries; fold over. Top with remaining strawberries and cream.
- Sprinkle with confectioners sugar, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!