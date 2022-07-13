Strawberry Crepes

Strawberry Crepes

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups fresh strawberries
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 cup dairy sour cream
  • 1/2 cup confectioners sugar, plus more for sprinkling
  • 10 to 12 cooled crepes

Directions:

  1. Hull and slice strawberries, add granulated sugar, and set aside.
  2. Whip cottage cheese until smooth; stir in sour cream and confectioners sugar.
  3. Fill crepes with about two thirds of creamy mixture and berries; fold over. Top with remaining strawberries and cream.
  4. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar, if desired.

