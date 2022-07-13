Cabbage Salad

Cabbage Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups cabbage (shredded or thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 cup carrot (grated or finely sliced)
  • 1/4 cup celery (thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 cup green pepper (chopped)
  • 1/3 tablespoon onion (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon dill (or basil or parsley)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise, light or low-fat
  • 1/2 cup yogurt, non-fat plain
  • 1 tsp. mustard
  • 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar

Directions:

  1. Wash and prepare vegetables for chopping.
  2. Use a cheese grater or slice all vegetables thinly with a sharp knife. Put in a large bowl.
  3. Add herbs to taste.
  4. Mix mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, and sugar in a small bowl. Blend well. Add to vegetables. Mix well.
  5. Keep in refrigerator until ready to eat.

