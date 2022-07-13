Cabbage Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 cups cabbage (shredded or thinly sliced)
- 1/4 cup carrot (grated or finely sliced)
- 1/4 cup celery (thinly sliced)
- 1/4 cup green pepper (chopped)
- 1/3 tablespoon onion (finely chopped)
- 1/2 teaspoon dill (or basil or parsley)
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise, light or low-fat
- 1/2 cup yogurt, non-fat plain
- 1 tsp. mustard
- 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
Directions:
- Wash and prepare vegetables for chopping.
- Use a cheese grater or slice all vegetables thinly with a sharp knife. Put in a large bowl.
- Add herbs to taste.
- Mix mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, and sugar in a small bowl. Blend well. Add to vegetables. Mix well.
- Keep in refrigerator until ready to eat.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!