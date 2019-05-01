Lazy Man’s Beef Stew

By -
0
30

Lazy Man’s Beef Stew

Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:5 hours
Total time:5 hours and 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds stew meat
  • 4 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 can tomato soup
  • 4 medium potatoes (peeled and cut into chunks)
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 10-ounce package frozen peas
  • 1 cup fresh mushrooms sauteed in butter (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 275°F. Grease a large casserole dish.
  2. Put in beef, carrots, soup, bay leaf, potatoes, onions, and ½ cup of the red wine. Cover and bake for 4 hours.
  3. Remove cover and stir. Add peas, mushrooms (if using), and the rest of the red wine. Cook for 1 hour more.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.