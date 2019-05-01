Lazy Man’s Beef Stew
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:5 hours
Total time:5 hours and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds stew meat
- 4 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 can tomato soup
- 4 medium potatoes (peeled and cut into chunks)
- 2 onions, sliced
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 10-ounce package frozen peas
- 1 cup fresh mushrooms sauteed in butter (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 275°F. Grease a large casserole dish.
- Put in beef, carrots, soup, bay leaf, potatoes, onions, and ½ cup of the red wine. Cover and bake for 4 hours.
- Remove cover and stir. Add peas, mushrooms (if using), and the rest of the red wine. Cook for 1 hour more.
