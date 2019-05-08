Sugar Cookies

By -
0
19

Sugar Cookies

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: March 18, 1959
Yield: 3 dozen cookies
Prep time:2 hours 20 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:2 hours and 30 minutes

For the cookies:

  • 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 4 tsp. milk

For the Decorator’s Icing:

  • 1/2 cup butter or margarine (1 stick)
  • 1 lb. confectioner’s sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. milk
  • 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Cookies:

  1. Sift dry ingredients together.
  2. Cream butter and add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla and milk.
  3. Stir in sifted dry ingredients. Blend thoroughly and chill dough.
  4. Roll dough 1/4-inch thick. Cut in desired shapes.
  5. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with colored sugars (or use icing).
  6. Bake at 400°F. for 8-10 minutes.

For the Decorator’s Icing:

  1. Place butter in mixing bowl, allow to soften, then cream well.
  2. Stir in 1/2 of the confectioner’s sugar and mix well.
  3. Add remaining sugar and milk alternately beating after each addition until smooth.
  4. Add lemon juice and vanilla and mix well.
  5. Add desired food coloring.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleBeef Stroganoff
Next articlePork Chop Delight

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.