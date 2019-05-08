Sugar Cookies
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: March 18, 1959
Yield: 3 dozen cookies
Prep time:2 hours 20 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:2 hours and 30 minutes
For the cookies:
- 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup butter
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 4 tsp. milk
For the Decorator’s Icing:
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine (1 stick)
- 1 lb. confectioner’s sugar
- 3 Tbsp. milk
- 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Cookies:
- Sift dry ingredients together.
- Cream butter and add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla and milk.
- Stir in sifted dry ingredients. Blend thoroughly and chill dough.
- Roll dough 1/4-inch thick. Cut in desired shapes.
- Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with colored sugars (or use icing).
- Bake at 400°F. for 8-10 minutes.
For the Decorator’s Icing:
- Place butter in mixing bowl, allow to soften, then cream well.
- Stir in 1/2 of the confectioner’s sugar and mix well.
- Add remaining sugar and milk alternately beating after each addition until smooth.
- Add lemon juice and vanilla and mix well.
- Add desired food coloring.
