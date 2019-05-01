Beef Stroganoff
Yield: 6 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds beef fillet or flank
- 4 tablespoons butter or margarine, divided
- 1 onion, minced
- 1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups beef stock or bouillon
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Cut the beef into little slivers about 1 inch long, ½ inch wide and ¼ inch thick. Brown in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine for about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and keep hot. Saute the minced onion for about 2 minutes and add to the browned meat.
- Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter or margarine to the pan and saute the mushrooms. Remove the mushrooms and place with the beef. Add the flour to the pan; brown for 3 minutes. Add to the pan the stock, paprika, salt and pepper. When the sauce has thickened, add the sour cream, which should be at room temperature. Heat through gently.
- Pour the sauce over the meat, onions and mushrooms and sprinkle with additional paprika. Serve with noodles.
