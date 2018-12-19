Cranberry Glazed Meatballs

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

  • 1 (28 oz.) package frozen meatballs, any variety
  • 1 (14 oz.) can whole berry cranberry sauce
  • 1 (12 oz.) bottle chili sauce
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Chopped green onions or herbs, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Place the meatballs in a large, microwave safe baking dish.
  2. Add 1/4 cup water to the dish and cover with a paper towel. Microwave on high power for 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, in a large sauce pan or skillet, combine the cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to simmer.
  4. Remove the meatballs from the microwave and add them to the sauce, stirring to coat evenly. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
  5. Sprinkle with chopped green onions before serving, if desired. Serve alone, as an appetizer, or over rice for a quick and easy meal.

