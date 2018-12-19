Ingredients:
- 1 (28 oz.) package frozen meatballs, any variety
- 1 (14 oz.) can whole berry cranberry sauce
- 1 (12 oz.) bottle chili sauce
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Chopped green onions or herbs, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Place the meatballs in a large, microwave safe baking dish.
- Add 1/4 cup water to the dish and cover with a paper towel. Microwave on high power for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large sauce pan or skillet, combine the cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to simmer.
- Remove the meatballs from the microwave and add them to the sauce, stirring to coat evenly. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle with chopped green onions before serving, if desired. Serve alone, as an appetizer, or over rice for a quick and easy meal.
