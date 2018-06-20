Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups – lowfat or fat free milk
- 1/2 cup – lowfat vanilla yogurt
- 2 cups – frozen strawberries (about 10 large)
- 1 cup – frozen blueberries
- 1 cup – frozen mango chunks
Optional Toppings:
- 6 tablespoons – whipped cream
- 4 teaspoons – Unicorn/Rainbow Sprinkles
Directions:
- Add milk, yogurt and fruit to blender and blend until smooth, adding additional milk or water to thin if needed. Divide smoothie into 4 glasses and top each with 3 tablespoons whipped cream, 2 teaspoons sprinkles. Drink in the morning and have a magical rest of your day!
