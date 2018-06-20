Unicorn Smoothie

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups – lowfat or fat free milk
  • 1/2 cup – lowfat vanilla yogurt
  • 2 cups – frozen strawberries (about 10 large)
  • 1 cup – frozen blueberries
  • 1 cup – frozen mango chunks

Optional Toppings:

  • 6 tablespoons – whipped cream
  • 4 teaspoons – Unicorn/Rainbow Sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Add milk, yogurt and fruit to blender and blend until smooth, adding additional milk or water to thin if needed. Divide smoothie into 4 glasses and top each with 3 tablespoons whipped cream, 2 teaspoons sprinkles. Drink in the morning and have a magical rest of your day!

