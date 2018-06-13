Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken breast cubed
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 zest lime
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 jalapeno pepper sliced
- 2 limes juiced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 cups cooked brown rice
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil on medium high heat. Add chicken; allow to cook 3-5 minutes without turning. Sprinkle cumin over chicken and turn; allow to cook additional 2 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium low and add lime zest, garlic and jalapeno. Stir to distribute flavors. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off heat. Pour lime juice over chicken.
- Remove chicken from skillet and place over bed of brown rice. Sprinkle cilantro on top.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!