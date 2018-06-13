Garlic Lime Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 boneless, skinless chicken breast cubed
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 zest lime
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 jalapeno pepper sliced
  • 2 limes juiced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
  2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil on medium high heat. Add chicken; allow to cook 3-5 minutes without turning. Sprinkle cumin over chicken and turn; allow to cook additional 2 minutes.
  3. Reduce heat to medium low and add lime zest, garlic and jalapeno. Stir to distribute flavors. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off heat. Pour lime juice over chicken.
  4. Remove chicken from skillet and place over bed of brown rice. Sprinkle cilantro on top.

