Mexican Meatball Soup (Albondigas)

Mexican Meatball Soup (Albondigas)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground sirloin or lean ground beef
  • 2 Tbsp. long-grain white rice
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup fresh oregano
  • 1 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 cups low-sodium beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup zucchini, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine meat, rice, and egg. Mix in oregano, salt, and pepper. Roll into 1-inch balls. Cover and set aside.
  2. In a large pot, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring, until softened, 3–5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.
  3. Increase heat to medium-high, add broth and tomato paste, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, add zucchini, and cook until zucchini is soft, 10–12 minutes.
  4. Gently add meatballs to simmering broth. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meatballs are no longer pink inside and rice is tender, about 30 minutes.
  5. Ladle soup and meatballs into individual bowls. Garnish with cilantro.

