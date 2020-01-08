Mexican Meatball Soup (Albondigas)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground sirloin or lean ground beef
- 2 Tbsp. long-grain white rice
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup fresh oregano
- 1 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 cup red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1/2 cup zucchini, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine meat, rice, and egg. Mix in oregano, salt, and pepper. Roll into 1-inch balls. Cover and set aside.
- In a large pot, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring, until softened, 3–5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.
- Increase heat to medium-high, add broth and tomato paste, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, add zucchini, and cook until zucchini is soft, 10–12 minutes.
- Gently add meatballs to simmering broth. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until meatballs are no longer pink inside and rice is tender, about 30 minutes.
- Ladle soup and meatballs into individual bowls. Garnish with cilantro.
