Southern Style Red Beans and Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 hours

Total time:2 hours and 15 minutes

Serve as a main dish or add grilled sausage or a piece of fried chicken on the side to round out the meal.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or bacon drippings

1 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 bay leaves

1 pound boiled or baked ham cut, into 1/2-inch cubes

6 ounces smoked sausage, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices

1 pound dried red beans, rinsed and sorted through, soaked overnight and drained

3 tablespoons chopped garlic

8 to 10 cups water

Cooked white rice

Directions: