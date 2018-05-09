h4>Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup low-fat milk (or less for thicker oatmeal)
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, fat-free
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup uncooked rolled oats
- 1/4 cup raspberries, frozen
Directions:
- Combine milk, Greek yogurt, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract in a container or jar with a lid.
- Add oats and mix well.
- Gently fold in raspberries.
- Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.
- Enjoy cold or heat as desired.
Note: Frozen blueberries or strawberries may be used in place of raspberries.
