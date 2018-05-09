Overnight Oatmeal with Berries

h4>Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup low-fat milk (or less for thicker oatmeal)
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, fat-free
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup uncooked rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup raspberries, frozen

Directions:

  1. Combine milk, Greek yogurt, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract in a container or jar with a lid.
  2. Add oats and mix well.
  3. Gently fold in raspberries.
  4. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.
  5. Enjoy cold or heat as desired.

Note: Frozen blueberries or strawberries may be used in place of raspberries.

