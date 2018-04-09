7 considerations for gardening with high tunnels

High tunnels, also called hoop houses or high hoops, are temporary structures that extend the growing season and can be used for a variety of vegetables, small fruits and flowers.
The structures are usually covered with one layer of plastic — in contrast to greenhouses, which use double-layered plastic or glass siding — and use solar heat. They are also a cheaper than most greenhouses.
1Season extension
Increased temperature and cold protection are the most significant benefits to using high tunnels. Daytime temperatures are often 30-50 degrees warmer on a sunny day, rapidly increasing plant growth, and cold hardy crops can be harvested throughout the winter. Regardless of the region, high tunnels help growers produce crops outside the normal season.
2Climate
High tunnels provide protection from extreme weather such as high winds, heavy rain, hail, snow and drought. They also provide shade, protecting crops from heat and sunscald. Working in high tunnels allows the farmer to work/harvest in inclement weather.
Ventilation can be a challenge with high tunnels. Consider installing sides that can easily be rolled up during warm summer days to prevent your high tunnel from overheating. Also, consider small portable heaters for exceptionally cold days.
3Protection
High tunnels can help reduce pest, disease and weed pressures. Row covers used in the high tunnel can also help reduce the need for pesticides and/or labor, producing a higher quality crop. Insect screens installed along the sidewalls and doorways can exclude larger insects and mammals from entering the tunnel when sidewalls are up.
Some pests (mites, thrips and aphids) and diseases (powdery mildew) thrive in high tunnels and can easily get out of control. It’s important to monitor crops and implement crop rotations to reduce the risk.
4Yields and income
A longer growing season, faster growth and higher productivity lead to higher quality, and higher marketable yield.
There may also be a better price premium for out-of-season crops and a potential for year-round income.
5Pollination
Some plants are self-fertile, however, pollinators can increase yields significantly. Pollinators will be able to enter the structure when fully opened, but they will not be able to enter if insect screens are being used. Planting a pollinator habitat, such as flowering cover crops, around the structure will attract them. Some larger operations may also incorporate bee hives.
6Irrigation
Since crops will not be exposed to rainfall, irrigation is essential. Initial installation of an irrigation system may be costly and irrigation may be difficult in the winter, due to frozen pipes or hoses. Consider placing a water hydrant/spigot inside the tunnel.
7Learning curve
Growing in a high tunnel requires a different set of skills, knowledge, management, tools, and equipment than field production. Fertility, irrigation (drip), pest management, cultivars, and spacing (including trellising) are often different from techniques used in the field.
Managing a high tunnel also requires intensive and vigilant attention: from structural maintenance to manual labor during the growing season, and time in the “off-season” if you plan to grow year-round.
Source: Introduction to High Tunnels, extension.org; Growing Under Cover, Kansas Rural Center; High Tunnel Production, University of Maryland Extension.
(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)
More Farming 101 columns:
- 9 basic considerations for backyard poultry
- 9 ways to grow your farm business
- 10 questions to ask before expanding the farm
- How to select quality replacement heifers
- Stay safe working with electricity on the farm
- How to create a job safety analysis
- Tips for a successful lambing season
- Do you have a vision for your farm?
- Cattle handling for beginners
- Should I buy a new or used tractor?
- How to inspect a used tractor before purchase
- How to buy the right tractor for your farm
- 5 tips for a better farm marketing plan
- How to seek help with retirement planning
- How to set goals for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to saving for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to planning for retirement
- 5 steps to get NRCS assistance
- How can conservation easements help you?
- How to fund conservation plans
- What is a conservation plan?
- How can NRCS help you?
- More airborne hazards on the farm
- 5 airborne hazards to beware of on the farm
- 5 things to know about Wagyu beef
- Pennsylvania utility vehicle laws
- Ohio utility vehicle laws
- Farm chemical safety checklist
- When should a farm become a business entity?
- Harvest prep: Check your yield monitors
- How to tag livestock properly
- 6 tips for decision making on a family farm
- 8 tips to prepare your farm for agritourism
- How to plan for farm emergencies
- 7 keys to success on the farm
- 7 tips for healthy fair animals
- 5 tips to ensure livestock health before the fair
- 6 tips to keep your livestock parasite free
- 6 tips for vaccinating your livestock
- 5 tips to prevent dairy cow foot problems
- 6 common foot problems found in dairy cows
- Recognize, prevent heat stress in dairy cattle
- How to monitor your dairy herd
- How to start your own dairy farm
- 5 tips for sun safety in the field
- Employing youth for the summer
- What to do if a hay fire occurs
- How to prevent hay fires
- How to extend the life of your fence
- 10 safety tips for installing electric fences
- How to chose the right fence for your farm
- How to create a fencing plan
- 7 steps for easy sprayer calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 2: Calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 1: The Basics
- 7 tips to improve security on your farm
- 5 tips to protect your farmland
- 3 measures to deal with severe farm debt
- How to buy time to catch up on farm debt
- 6 tips to manage income on the farm
- 5 tips to recognize and deal with farm stress
- How to prepare a livestock birthing kit
- 5 tips for marketing your farm
- How to develop farm mission, vision statements
- 5 tips for setting farm goals
- 2 types of livestock insurance policies
- 6 things you need to know about WFRP plans
- 3 basics of crop insurance
- How does liability insurance work on the farm?
- Why do I need farm insurance?
- How to understand and use Ohio’s CAUV
- How to utilize the Pa. Clean and Green Act
- 9 tips for filing farm taxes
- 8 reasons record keeping for taxes is essential
- 5 tips for post-harvest storage
- 7 tips for family meetings on the farm
- 4 tips for balancing your farm and family
- 4 tips for communicating on the family farm
- 4 tips for firing an employee
- 6 tips for keeping good farm help
- 4 tips for recruiting farm labor
- 5 general farm labor laws
- 4 tips for employing minors
- 4 tips for PTO safety
- 5 things young farmers should know about finances
- The farm balance sheet
- 5 items for your farm’s cash flow statement
- Personal and business records: Keep them separate
- What to include in your farm business plan
- How to approach a lender: Tips for getting a farm loan
- How to use microloans to get your farm started
- Saving for the future: 6 tips for young farmers
- How to create a farm safety kit
- 5 tips for child safety on the farm
- 4 tips for transporting livestock
- 5 ways to better understand tractor stability
- 6 farm equipment hacks