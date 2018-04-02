9 basic considerations for backyard poultry

Think you might be interested in raising a small flock of chickens? Here are some basic considerations from Penn State Extension and Utah State Extension for backyard and small-scale producers.
1Zoning
Check all local ordinances, zoning laws, and property association rules to see if you can raise chickens in your area. Follow laws and apply for permits if required.
2Roosters
Roosters are not necessary in a flock for hens to lay eggs. Hens are quieter than roosters. It takes experience to identify the gender of young chicks and the local farm supply store may not be a reliable source. Be prepared to cull roosters as the chicks mature.
3Mixing species
It is risky to raise multiple species of poultry and waterfowl on the same premise — particularly if there is a chance of exposure to wild birds. This is how deadly poultry diseases get started.
4Eggs
Due to economies of scale, producing eggs in small flocks will usually be more expensive than buying the eggs.
5Care
Chickens require daily care and monitoring. They need to be fed and watered, and eggs collected daily. Develop a plan for who will care for the birds when you are away.
6Security
Chickens do not respect property lines. They must be fenced in for their own security from predators and to keep them out of neighbors’ yards and gardens.
7Manure
Manure/litter is a great soil amendment if composted properly. Applied directly to the soil, the high nitrogen levels can kill plants. Improperly composted manure can also create excessive odor or fly problems.
8Disposal of dead birds
Chickens have a relatively short lifespan. The productive life of a hen is about three to five years. Determine if your local ordinance allows birds to be buried on the premises or composted on-site or taken to a landfill.
9Human health
In most circumstances, chickens pose a relatively low risk of passing diseases to humans, but there are a few that can be transmitted back and forth. Proper care and handling of eggs and processing of poultry carcasses are critical to avoid problems. Appropriate disposal of dead birds and used litter are also important.
Source: Planning to start raising poultry, Phillip J. Clauer, Penn State Extension; Considerations in raising small flocks of poultry in population-dense communities, David D. Frame, Utah State Extension.
(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)
More Farming 101 columns:
- 9 ways to grow your farm business
- 10 questions to ask before expanding the farm
- How to select quality replacement heifers
- Stay safe working with electricity on the farm
- How to create a job safety analysis
- Tips for a successful lambing season
- Do you have a vision for your farm?
- Cattle handling for beginners
- Should I buy a new or used tractor?
- How to inspect a used tractor before purchase
- How to buy the right tractor for your farm
- 5 tips for a better farm marketing plan
- How to seek help with retirement planning
- How to set goals for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to saving for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to planning for retirement
- 5 steps to get NRCS assistance
- How can conservation easements help you?
- How to fund conservation plans
- What is a conservation plan?
- How can NRCS help you?
- More airborne hazards on the farm
- 5 airborne hazards to beware of on the farm
- 5 things to know about Wagyu beef
- Pennsylvania utility vehicle laws
- Ohio utility vehicle laws
- Farm chemical safety checklist
- When should a farm become a business entity?
- Harvest prep: Check your yield monitors
- How to tag livestock properly
- 6 tips for decision making on a family farm
- 8 tips to prepare your farm for agritourism
- How to plan for farm emergencies
- 7 keys to success on the farm
- 7 tips for healthy fair animals
- 5 tips to ensure livestock health before the fair
- 6 tips to keep your livestock parasite free
- 6 tips for vaccinating your livestock
- 5 tips to prevent dairy cow foot problems
- 6 common foot problems found in dairy cows
- Recognize, prevent heat stress in dairy cattle
- How to monitor your dairy herd
- How to start your own dairy farm
- 5 tips for sun safety in the field
- Employing youth for the summer
- What to do if a hay fire occurs
- How to prevent hay fires
- How to extend the life of your fence
- 10 safety tips for installing electric fences
- How to chose the right fence for your farm
- How to create a fencing plan
- 7 steps for easy sprayer calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 2: Calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 1: The Basics
- 7 tips to improve security on your farm
- 5 tips to protect your farmland
- 3 measures to deal with severe farm debt
- How to buy time to catch up on farm debt
- 6 tips to manage income on the farm
- 5 tips to recognize and deal with farm stress
- How to prepare a livestock birthing kit
- 5 tips for marketing your farm
- How to develop farm mission, vision statements
- 5 tips for setting farm goals
- 2 types of livestock insurance policies
- 6 things you need to know about WFRP plans
- 3 basics of crop insurance
- How does liability insurance work on the farm?
- Why do I need farm insurance?
- How to understand and use Ohio’s CAUV
- How to utilize the Pa. Clean and Green Act
- 9 tips for filing farm taxes
- 8 reasons record keeping for taxes is essential
- 5 tips for post-harvest storage
- 7 tips for family meetings on the farm
- 4 tips for balancing your farm and family
- 4 tips for communicating on the family farm
- 4 tips for firing an employee
- 6 tips for keeping good farm help
- 4 tips for recruiting farm labor
- 5 general farm labor laws
- 4 tips for employing minors
- 4 tips for PTO safety
- 5 things young farmers should know about finances
- The farm balance sheet
- 5 items for your farm’s cash flow statement
- Personal and business records: Keep them separate
- What to include in your farm business plan
- How to approach a lender: Tips for getting a farm loan
- How to use microloans to get your farm started
- Saving for the future: 6 tips for young farmers
- How to create a farm safety kit
- 5 tips for child safety on the farm
- 4 tips for transporting livestock
- 5 ways to better understand tractor stability
- 6 farm equipment hacks