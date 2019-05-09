Farm and Dairy subscribers may experience delivery delay

A note to our Farm and Dairy print subscribers,

We apologize for the delay in delivery you may experience this week. Our address labeler broke down, and we were unable to make the needed repairs before the mailing deadline.

If you normally receive your Farm and Dairy newspaper on Thursdays, you can expect it on Friday. If you generally receive your paper on Fridays, delivery should occur on Saturday.

As an alternative, you can access a digital copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy by clicking the link below.

https://issuu.com/farmanddairynewspaper/docs/farmanddairy

Again, we apologize for the delay and thank you for your understanding.

Should you have any questions, please contact Mike or Ashley in the circulation department at 800-837-3419. Thank you for subscribing and have a great day.