Start the grazing year right: Tips for healthier pastures and better performance

The New Year has come and gone, and before we know it, spring will be here! Now is the perfect time to create a checklist to get your pastures ready for grazing.

It may only be January, and pastures might not be top of mind yet, but spring will arrive quickly — and if you plan to frost seed, it will come even sooner.

Reflect on last year

Reflection is a crucial first step — I am sure you are probably tired of hearing this. But to move forward successfully in 2026, we need to understand what happened in 2025. Ask yourself questions like the following: Did my pastures meet my livestock’s forage needs last year? Were there bare spots, weed issues or signs of overgrazing that need attention? Were my pastures rested enough between grazing rotations? These questions help you identify what worked well and what needs improvement, setting the stage for better management this year.

Pasture maintenance

Start with soil fertility. Has it been more than three years since your last soil test? If so, get one done before making decisions about seeding, fertilizer or weed control. Soil testing provides the foundation for a sound management plan. Once you have your soil analysis, create a plan for seeding, fertilizing, and weed control. Consider timing, cost and prioritization, what needs to happen first, and what can wait if your budget is tight?

With February and March approaching, frost seeding may be on your radar. The ideal window in eastern Ohio is February to early March, depending on the seed type. Frost seeding uses the freeze-thaw cycle to achieve good seed-to-soil contact, improving pasture productivity and species diversity. If you noticed bare spots last year, reseeding those areas should be a priority. Thin spots invite weeds because they lack competition from desirable grass.

Speaking of weeds, did you have issues last season? If so, make sure you positively identify the species. Knowing the weed type, growth stage and life cycle will help you choose the right control method and timing.

Grazing plan for the year

A grazing plan is essential for pasture health and animal performance. Overgrazing reduces forage quality and slows recovery, leading to long-term damage. Key considerations include knowing your carrying capacity and stocking density, identifying emergency grazing areas and planning for alternative forage sources if needed.

Infrastructure is another critical piece — do you have enough fencing to meet your grazing goals? If not, consider temporary fencing solutions. Walk your pastures now to check for fence repairs and water system needs. Planning ahead ensures your pastures stay productive and your animals thrive throughout the season.

Taking time now to evaluate your pastures and plan ahead will set you up for a successful grazing season.

Start with reflection and then move into soil testing, seeding and infrastructure checks before spring growth begins. Aim to complete soil tests and finalize your grazing plan by February, have fencing and water systems ready before turnout.

A little preparation now means healthier pastures and better animal performance all year long.