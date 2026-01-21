Author to discuss the Great Black Swamp at Black Swamp Conservancy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black Swamp Conservancy and Gathering Volumes will welcome author Patrick Wensink on Feb. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Glass City Pavilion, 1001 Front St. in Toledo. He will be reading from his new book, “Great Black Swamp: Toxic Algae, Toxic Relationships, and The Most Interesting Place in America Nobody’s Ever Heard Of” and sharing insights into his writing at this event.

This is a free event, but registration is required. To register and learn more, visit events.humanitix.com/a-conversation-with-patrick-wensink-the-great-black-swamp-toxic-algae-toxic-relationships-and-the-most-interesting-place-nobody-s-ever-heard-of.

Books will be available for purchase at the event. You can order books ahead of the event through Gathering Volumes at gatheringvolumes.com/item/UYsPf24r-ZQ5x0zh1ORriQ.

Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements. The Conservancy does this to preserve the rural heritage, unique natural habitats and streams of northwest Ohio.

Founded in 1993, the organization permanently protects more than 22,000 acres of woods, wetlands and family farms in northwest Ohio. By protecting the region’s valuable land and water resources, the Conservancy supports healthy communities with strong, sustainable economies including agriculture and ecotourism. Learn more about the Conservancy at blackswamp.org.